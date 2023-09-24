Hundreds protest economic hardship in Ghana

Ghanaians gather for the third day of anti-government protests amid police arrests and obstruction in Accra, Ghana, September 23, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Ghanaians flooded the streets of the Ghanaian capital Accra on Saturday for a third day of anti-government protests linked to economic hardship that have led to dozens of arrests.

The protesters were waving placards and the Ghanaian flag in a demonstration to lament the high cost of living and a lack of jobs as they marched under the watch of riot police, Reuters said.

Ghana is endowed with gold, oil and cocoa as their major exports but the West African nation has been grappling with its worst economic crisis in a generation brought on by spiralling public debt.

“The average Ghanaian can’t afford three square meals (per day) … the government doesn’t care,” said 24-year-old unemployed protester Romeo, who like others at the demonstration was wearing a red beret.

Police blocked the road to prevent protesters from approaching Jubilee House, the seat of the presidency, which organisers Democracy Hub have vowed to occupy.

On Thursday, police said 49 people had been arrested for unlawful assembly and breaching the public order act on the first day of the three-day action. There was no sign of further arrests and the situation appeared calm on Saturday.

Last year, protests over soaring prices and other economic challenges led to clashes with police.

The Ghanaian government sealed a $3 billion, three-year loan programme with the International Monetary Fund in May, but critics have said the authorities have done too little to help those struggling to make ends meet amid the protracted downturn.

Economic growth is forecast to slow to 1.5% this year from 3.1% in 2022.