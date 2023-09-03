How to watch the 16th Headies awards

The 16th edition of The Headies, an award ceremony celebrating excellence in the Nigerian music industry, will take place on Sunday.

The event will be held at the Cobbs Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, United States.

The award ceremony features over 20 categories, including Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Rookie of the Year.

The nominees for each category were announced in July, and they include some of the biggest names in Nigerian music, such as Burna Boy, Rema, Tems, Asake and Ayra Starr.

According to the organisers, the red carpet session will kick off at 2 pm, followed by the main ceremony at 5 pm.

The event will be broadcast live on HipTV, Channel 324 on DStv, and Channel 74 on GOtv.

Fans of the award can also follow the event via The Headies’ official Twitter handle.