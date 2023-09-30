How our leaders can get it right — Bishop Oyedepo

The Chancellor, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Regents of the Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, Dr. David Oyedepo, has said that until African leaders see leadership as an avenue to provide solutions to societal problems and not just occupying a position, the continent may not get it right.

This is just as he noted that looking outside for solutions to the problems confronting the continent is not the way to go, as the solutions are right here on the continent.

He stated this on Friday during the 18th convocation ceremony of the university, tagged “Release of Eagles 2023.”

Oyedepo, who gave a speech that he themed “Looking Ahead,” added that every living thing is called to solve problems where they are planted.

“Leadership is not the position held but the solution provided. Good leaders think about others; they think about the future; they think about solutions to problems, among others. They are creative, innovative, and focused.

“You can’t arrive at a future you are not prepared for. No foreign interest will help us find solutions to our problems. Plants don’t move from one point to another; it is where they are that they solve all their problems and get what they need. When the colonial masters came, they didn’t meet our forefathers living on trees. It was not the colonial masters who taught the fathers how to cook and take care of their health. They were doing those things before the colonialists arrived.

“Our fathers had ways of defending themselves against intruders. That is why, at Covenant University, we are 99.9 percent indigenous. Universities should add value to society and I am happy that Covenant University is doing just that,” he said.

The Pro-Chancellor, Bishop David Abioye, admonished the graduands to be ready to start small and aim for greater heights in their callings.

According to him, starting small would allow them to start on a solid foundation, among other advantages.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, said 283 out of the 1,175 graduating students bagged first-class degrees, the highest in the history of the university.

He also disclosed that 57 doctorate degree holders were also part of the graduating set, another record in the history of the institution

Adebayo stated that the university was ranked the best in Nigeria, the best in West Africa, and seventh on the continent by the Times Higher Education (THE, in 2023).

In his address to the gathering, the Acting Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC, Dr. Chris Mayaiki, lauded the university for the giant strides it has made since its inception.