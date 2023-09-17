How Gov Adeleke, aides escaped jet crash after engine failure

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and his aides have survived a potential aircraft crash after the engine of the private jet they boarded was discovered to be faulty.



The incident was reported to have taken place on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at the Murtala Mohammed Airport on a Bombardier Global Express 6000, owned by billionaire businessman Chief Adedeji Adeleke, father of music icon, David Adeleke aka Davido.

A source close to Adeleke who spoke to a Vanguard correspondent on condition of anonymity revealed that the jet had not taxied with Adeleke and his aides when a loud sound was heard from its engine.

According to the source, engineers swiftly examined the engine and discovered that it was faulty.

The flight was immediately aborted to avert any disaster as a result of engine failure.

The passengers were then evacuated from the aircraft.

“The jet was scheduled to fly Adeleke and his aides from Lagos to Abuja.” says source.