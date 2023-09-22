How bullying affected my social skills – Kizz Daniel

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has revealed how bullying suffered when he was a child affected his social skills.

The singer said that he was chubby while growing up, and other children would take advantage of his weight to bully and make fun of him.

The ‘Buga’ crooner made this known in the latest episode of the Afrobeats Podcast, hosted by Adesope Olajide.

He said, “I have built a world of my own in my head since I was little. Because growing up, I was a fat kid. I was chubby. So, I don’t go out because the kids in the area make fun of me. They called me orobo (someone who is fat). And they bullied me. So I always stay indoors.

“During that time that I always stayed indoors, I’d already built this fantasy world in my head. In the world that I have built in my head, I’m very comfortable in that space.

“So, I reintroduced myself to the world after I lost weight; I lost all forms of social skills. I don’t know how to communicate. I don’t know how to socialise with people.”

Vanguard News