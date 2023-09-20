‘His corpse not type to be kept’, Mohbad’s father explains reason behind quick burial

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late rapper, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad, has explained why he buried his son quickly.

Recall Mohbad passed away on September 12 and he was laid to rest the following day.

In a recent interview shared by Temilola Sobola (@TemilolaSobola) via Instagram on Tuesday, Aloba claimed he was only respecting the Yoruba culture when he buried the artist quickly.

He explained that it is customary not to delay burial if both parents are still alive.

“In Yoruba land, his corpse is not the kind to be kept when both of his parents are still alive.

“That land where Mohbad was buried is his only land, that is the only land I know him to have owned.

“Truly he gave me the land to build my church because we had both agreed to build the church there and since that’s the only land I knew him to have,” Aloba explained

Mohbad passed on at 27 years old, with circusmstance surrounding his death sparking controversies on social media.

There are, however, reports that his body may be exhumed to determine the cause of his death.