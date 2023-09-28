High priest bans filming, photographs in grooves as new Aseyin begins seclusion Thursday

Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

As the new Aseyin of Iseyin, Prince Sefiu Olawale Oyebola, Adeyeri 111, began seclusion rites preparatory to his installation, the High Priest of the town, High Chief Ifasoji Adeyemi has warned against taking photographs and filming the process.

The priest said the custom does not allow the process of seclusion rites for the Aseyin-designate to be recorded in whatever form.

Vanguard gathered that all necessary traditional requirements for appeasement processes, prayers and others have been done.

While in seclusion, the new Aseyin is expected to undergo tutelage about his fore-bearers, how they ruled, background of each ancient household among other things.

High Chief Adeyemi, said, “We are entering the Igbo Oba tonight to commence the rites, From Aaba Itan groove to Aaba Odo Iseyin to Igbo Imokin for the continuation of the process for the next seven days”.

He warned Iseyin residents who are willing to witness the process not to film or take photographs at the grooves saying it will be taken as a sacrilege to traditional rites.