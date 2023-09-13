‘He has always lived with fears,’ Mohbad’s wife posts cryptic message on social media

As celebrities and music fans continue to mourn the death of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, his wife, Omowunmi, said the late singer lived with fears in a cryptic post on Instagram.

Omowuni, in a series of posts on her Instagram story, lamented that Mohbad struggled and lived with fears until his death.

She said, “He struggled till death, too many pains, threatening, he has always lived with fear, continuous fights everywhere he goes too, he has never been happy for a whole day.”

Omowunmi also dismissed rumours that the singer battled with mental health issues.

Her words: “He was called a junkie, a mad person, mental issue so the public would have another view about him. He’s dead at least you all won, take your trophy. Y’all made me a widow at 24 years.”

She also stated that, despite having a son, the late singer was worried and wanted her to leave the country.

“Nothing makes him happy no more, even after seeing his baby he became more worried, he is now a family man he doesn’t want anything to happen to us, I was supposed to collect my baby’s passport yesterday so we could process our traveling, he always say to me .. Wunmi pls go for my baby sake, I wouldn’t want this people to harm you and him it will break me, you just go, let me face them myself,” she added.