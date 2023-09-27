Gunmen shoot 3 Nasarawa poly students, abduct one

By David Odama

LAFIA —Nasarawa State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed that three students of the ISA Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic at the heart of the state headquarters, Lafia, were shot by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers

The command also confirmed the abduction of a female student of polytechnic.

The Police Command, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, said the female student of the polytechnic was abducted during a robbery incident.

It was gathered that the three students shot were receiving treatment in the state-owned specialist hospital and are said to be in a stable condition while the abducted student, simply identified as Ajomuke, is an ND ll student of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology of the institution.

The male students shot during the raid were identified as Freedom Luka, HND l Public Administration; Ogwuche Janet, HND II Business Administration and Danlandi Nicholas of Management Department.

One of the female students, who narrowly escaped the robbery attack, who did not want her name mentioned, claimed that she was returning home when they heard sporadic shooting ahead of them and they were forced to make a U-turn and went to one of their colleagues’ house, where they hid.

She appealed to the security agencies to step up surveillance around the institution to forestall further attack on the students and other residents in the area.