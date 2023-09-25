Gunmen abduct Benue commissioner for information

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Matthew Abo has been abducted by unknown gunmen in Zaki Biam, Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

A former Special Adviser on Media and ICT to the immediate past Governor of the state, Mr. Tahav Agerzua who broke the news of the alleged kidnap on his facebook page on Sunday night disclosed that the newly inaugurated Commissioner was taken away by armed men who stormed his private residence at about 8pm Sunday night.

Mr. Agerzua in the post disclosed that the armed men besieged the home of the Commissioner on motorbikes and took him away at gunpoint after ordering his wife children and others with him to lie faced down.

Part of the post by Mr. Agerzua reads: “There are confirmed reports that several gunmen stormed the residence of Matthew Abo, Benue State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism in Zaki-Biam and abducted him about two hours ago.

“Eyewitnesses state that the kidnappers came on four motorcycles, ordered everyone in the house including the commissioner’s wife and children to lie face down and took him away to an unknown destination on one of the motorcycles.

“The witnesses said the abductors compelled the commissioner at gun point to sit behind the rider of one of the motorcycles while a gunman sandwiched him.

“The abduction took place after 8 pm on Sunday, 24th September, 2023. The matter has been reported to the police.”

Recall that the abducted Commissioner was sworn in as a member of the Benue State Executive Council on August 29, 2023 and he hails from Ukum LGA.

Ukum is in the Sankera axis of the state which is made up of Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala LGAs. That part of the state has remained the epicentre of attacks, killings and kidnappings by unknown gunmen whose activities have gradually taken firm root in that axis despite the presence of security personnel.

Effort to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene was unsuccessful.