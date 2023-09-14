Guardiola returns to Man City after back surgery

MAN CITY

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has returned to the club’s training after emergency surgery for ‘severe back pain.’

The club announced in August that Guardiola would be out for ‘weeks’ after an emergency surgery in Barcelona, Spain, where he also spent time for recovery and rehabilitation.

The 52-year-old has now returned to England ahead of City’s Premier League clash against West Ham United on Saturday and their Champions League opener against Crvena Zvezda next Tuesday.

In Guardiola’s absence, first-team assistant manager Juanma Lillo was in the dugout in the 2-1 and 5-1 wins over Sheffield United and Fulham, respectively.

Manchester City currently sits at the top of the EPL table after winning all four opening fixtures of the season.