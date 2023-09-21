Governorship election judgement in Kano is miscarriage of justice, SDP Chairman

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State

By Ben Ngwakwe Gombe

The Gombe State Chairman, Social Democratic Party of Nigeria (SDP), Mr. Kelmi

Lazarus says his party has confidence in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man, stressing that human nature being what it is, a section of aggrieved people could cry foul in the event that justice is not dispensed in their favour as a miscarriage of justice in a particular ruling.In the chat with the reporter last night on Wednesday, in Gombe, the politician said the court verdict was an escalation of hostilities between the current Governor and a former mentor of his who has since parted ways with him over issues of policy and other mundane factors.” I have confidence in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man. But human nature being what it is, a section of aggrieved people here and there could cry foul in the event that justice is not dispensed in their favour or when they perceive an element of a travesty or a Miscarriage of justice in a particular ruling or when. some judges complain of having their hands while handling a sensitive or controversial case”, he lamented.According to him, ” but the fear here is the fall out of the judgment considering the Kwamkwasiya syndrome which has plagued Kano politics. In other words, the presidential flag bearer of NNPP Eng Rabiu Kwankwaiyo whom Governor Yusuf rose to power through his influence and instrumentality, is likely to engage in a fierce counterattack against those perceived to have had a hand in the political setback or legal drawback of the Governor hence, further polarizing and overheating Kano polity”.“But Governor Yusuf could have invariably earned the wrath and displeasure of people of his state through the sweeping and radical changes he is implementing especially demolition of public buildings which he considered to have breached or violated Kano master plan.”” The judgement is a big bombshell and a bitter pill to be swallowed by the NNPP and conversely a welcome development or a cause for celebration among opposition circles especially APC chieftains . When two elephants fight, the grass suffers. And this is where my party is calling for a truce or understanding among warring political parties in order to give peace a change “, he said.Lazarus further said that”the judgement is capable of sending shock waves or shivers across the country especially where the outcome of the last Gubernatorial elections are being challenged in the court of law”.“The SDP in Gombe does take sides in a matter that largely affects other political parties in neighbouring states. Our focus is only on building a consensus and endearing political culture in the country. An aggrieved party is at liberty in seeking redress in court but in so doing, to avoid hitting below the belt or resorting to action capable of causing a breach of law and order”.He cautioned the politicians that,, “a winner in an election should avoid arrogance and impunity in governing a state. I call on Kano people not to take the law into their own hands or capitalize on the prevailing situation to engage in civil unrest” Rather the politicians should tread carefully where angels fear to do so”.Adding that they should not lose sight of the saying that those who live in a glass house should not throw stones, and also, they should realize the warning issued out to a proverbial hen that it should not take delight upon seeing the intestine of its counterpart dragging on the ground.