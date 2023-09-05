Gov poll: Ogun Tribunal reserves judgement

Abiodun (right) and Adebutu

*As Abiodun, Adebutu adopt written addresses

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA —THE Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal, yesterday, reserved judgement in the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu challenging the victory of Abiodun in the March 18 governorship election.

At the resume of the Tribunal, Governor Dapo Abiodun and the All Progressives Congress, APC, urged the State Election Petition Tribunal to dismiss the petition filed by the candidate of the PDP, Mr Ladi Adebutu and his party against the election of Abiodun during the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.

Adebutu had approached the tribunal to challenge the declaration of Prince Abiodun as the winner of the governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,, saying that the election was marred with corrupt practices and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

In their separate submissions, counsels to the 1st respondent (INEC), Mr Remi Olatubora, SAN, 2nd (Dapo Abiodun), Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, and the 3rd (APC), Mr Tayo Oyetibo, SAN, told the tribunal that the petitioners failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. Counsel to INEC, Olatubora, urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition for being unmerited and a waste of the tribunal’s precious time.

Counsel to Prince Dapo Abiodun, Chief Olanipekun, in his final address, described Adebutu’s petition as a mere academic exercise.

However, in his counter-argument, Counsel to Adebutu, Chris Uche, SAN, told the tribunal that all documents presented by the petitioners were obtained from INEC.

The Chairman of the three-man tribunal, Justice Hamidu Kunaza, told the counsels that the final day of the judgment would be communicated to all the parties.