Google celebrates 25th birthday

The search engine technology company, Google, is marking its 25th birthday on Wednesday as it reflects in today’s doodle.

Celebrating the silver jubilee, Google, in a statement titled ‘Google’s 25th birthday’ narrated the success story of itself from the humble beginning in the garage to becoming a global brand.

It said, “Today’s Doodle celebrates Google’s 25th year. And while here at Google we’re oriented towards the future, birthdays can also be a time to reflect. Let’s take a walk down memory lane to learn how we were born 25 years ago…”

Officially established on this day in September 1998, Google said, “By fate or luck, doctoral students Sergey Brin and Larry Page met in Stanford University’s computer science program in the late ‘90s.

“They quickly learned they shared a similar vision: make the World Wide Web a more accessible place. The pair worked tirelessly from their dorm rooms to develop a prototype for a better search engine.

“As they made meaningful progress on the project, they moved the operation to Google’s first office — a rented garage. On September 27, 1998, Google Inc. was officially born.”

Google’s 25th birthday has become significant in history of the American multinational company saying, “Much has changed since 1998 — including our logo as seen in today’s Doodle — but the mission has remained the same: to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. Billions of people from all over the globe use Google to search, connect, work, play, and SO much more!

“Thank you for evolving with us over the past 25 years. We can’t wait to see where the future takes us, together.”