Global rice prices hit 15-year high – FAO

Global rice prices reached a 15-year high in August after top exporter India banned some overseas sales of the grain, the Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday.
While global food prices eased in August, those of rice rose 9.8 percent compared to the previous month, “reflecting trade disruptions in the aftermath of a ban on Indica white rice exports by India”, the FAO said in a monthly report.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.