Genevieve Nnaji resurfaces in Toronto

Genevieve Nnaji

By Benjamin Njoku

The jewel of Nollywood Genevieve Nnaji, who disappeared from the big screen scene since last year has resurfaced in Canada.

The screen goddess was sighted at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she premiered her latest movie, “I Do Not Come to You By Chanc.’

The film is standout feature in the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival’s 2023 Centrepiece programme.

It’s co-produced by Chinny Carter and Chioma Onyenwe, with a compelling script penned by the talented duo, Chika Anadu and Ishaya Bako.

Genny’s resurfacing at the festival after almost one year of disappearing into thin air has put to rest the issue of her mental illness that dominated discourse on social media last year.

The actress raised concerns days after her birthday in May 2022, when she deleted all her Instagram posts and unfollowed everyone. Since then , the ageless actress went underground. It was rumoured that Genny later relocated to the United States.

She, however, showed up at the 2022 edition of the Creative Africa Nexus as one of the speakers of the events held in November last year.