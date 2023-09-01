Gabon’s new strongman vows ‘more democratic’ institutions

Brice Oligui Nguema

Gabon’s new strongman leader Brice Oligui Nguema said in a speech Friday that the country’s institutions would be “more democratic” following the ouster of Ali Bongo in a coup.

“The dissolution of the institutions” decreed on Wednesday during the coup “is temporary”, he said. “It is a question of reorganising them in order to make them more democratic and more in line with international standards… for human rights, fundamental freedoms, democracy and the rule of law.”