Four injure, as Osun speaker convoy involves in road accident

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun reportedly escaped death as his convoy was involved in an accident.

It was gathered that four of his security details sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident which occurred on Sunday morning along Osogbo-Ikirun-Ilorin express road.

Findings revealed that the escort vehicle’s tyre burst on speed which resulted in the accident.

According to an eye witness, the speaker was leaving the state capital for an event when the incident happened and the injured victims were carried to a private hospital around Oke-Baale in the town.

When contacted, the Speaker’s Media Aide, Tiamiyu Olamide, who confirmed the incident, said the speaker was not in the convoy.

The Speaker had already left the escort vehicle behind and the driver was in a hurry to catch up when the accident occurred.

The vehicle’s tyre damaged on speed when and the driver seems panicked which resulted in the incident. Only four security details were injured and two had already been discharged”, he added.