Foundation advocates free basic education, donates items to Abia schools

By Steve Oko

Ndubuisi Ekwereonu Foundation has advocated free basic education in Nigeria.

The Founder, Hon. Nnadozie Ndubuisi Ekwereonu made the advocacy while distributing educational materials to pupils and students of Lodu Imenyi Community School (primary and secondary sessions) in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

He expressed concern over the gross neglect of the education sector, and called on Government never to toy with the sector.

The philanthropist also expressed worry that many students might drop out from schools due to the biting economic hardship in the country.

He urged Government to invest more in education to guarantee the future of the country.

He explained that he decided to assist students to lessen the burden on their parents, adding that the gesture is in memory of his late father who had penchant for education.

The materials include: 40 desks, school bags, dozens of exercise books, white boards, among others.

Nnadozie who explained that the gesture had no political undertones, hinted that the Foundation would in future roll out a scholarship scheme to assist indigents students.

He, however, advocated promotion of vocational studies to make students self reliant upon graduation.

He tasked the management of the schools to protect the desks while charging the beneficiaries to take their studies seriously.

Responding, the Senior Prefect of the secondary school, Master Godswill Ogbonnaya; and Chibuike Iheukwumere, a JS 111 student, expressed their appreciation for the gesture.

They promised to reciprocate the gesture through academic excellence.

Similarly, the Principal, Mrs Doris Oparaocha; and the Headmistress of the primary session, Mrs Patience Kanu, respectively, commended the benefactor for the support which they described as “overwhelming”.

The Principal who identified lack of desks and laboratory as the major challenges of the school, said the intervention was a huge relief.

In a remark, the President General of the Community, Chief Victor Ndubuisi, commended the Foundation for the laudable gesture.

He commended the benefactor for his various interventions in the school, recalling how he intervened when the Principal’s office was burgled sometime in the past.

The PG also acknowledged the switch intervention of Hon. Nnadozie when rain destroyed the office of the Headmistress.

Speaking also, the Assistant Synod Secretary, Methodist Church, Umuahia Diocese, Very Rev. Steve Kanu, expressesed delight over the gesture and urged the Foundation to sustain it.