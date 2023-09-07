Food security: FG, others unveil five-year strategy to boost potato production

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, in collaboration with the International Potato Centre, Kenya and the Nigerian National Potato Multi-Stakeholder Platform has launched a five-year National Potato Strategy as an essential roadmap that outlines key objectives, targets, and action plans to drive the development of the potato value chain in Nigeria.

The project launched in Jos, Plateau State is targeted at creating employment opportunities as the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari noted that the National Potato Strategy 2023 – 2028 would ensure that the Nigerian Potato industry is expanded and potato is commercially grown across States in the country.

The Minister, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe said, “Following the successful launch of the National Rice Policy Document by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. I am confident the National Potato Strategy would follow in the footsteps of the Rice policy to usher in an era of productive competitiveness in the Nigerian potato industry.

“Let me reiterate the Ministry’s commitment towards the development of Nigeria’s Agricultural sector. Our goal is to stimulate economic growth through various agricultural value chain activities, thereby creating employment opportunities and improved livelihoods for our teeming youths and women. Food and nutrition security is a priority for the Ministry and we are committed to achieving it. This launching couldn’t have been better timed, following the President’s recent directive on the intensification of crop production.

“I have no doubt that the Nigerian Potato industry has the potential to become globally competitive given the country’s strong comparative advantage in production. Potatoes can be commercially grown in 12 States which holds well for the activities of many stakeholders. The essence of this strategy is to ensure sustainable food and nutrition security with a view to catalysing the rapid transformation of the Nigerian potato sector into a commercially viable sub-sector of the Agricultural Value Chains as a major export product…”

Also, the Country Director, of the German Agency for International Cooperation, GIZ, Markus Wagner whose organization is a key stakeholder in the project stated that the launch of this strategy constitutes “a significant milestone in our collective journey towards agricultural transformation, food security and sustainable development in Nigeria.”

He added, “The German Cooperation has been partnering with Nigeria in the areas of sustainable economic development and transformation of the Agri-Food System, including the promotion and support of agricultural value chains for many years. The goal of the German Cooperation is to strengthen the income, employment, financial inclusion and food security of smallholder farmers and agribusinesses…

“As Germans, we have a special relationship with potatoes and therefore understand the meaning of this great achievement in the potato sector. Just to give a very brief context: it was only with the introduction of the potato from Latin America in the 18th century that the rise of the German economy began. Nowadays the so-called Irish potato is the cheapest and most nutritious staple food there is, which makes it a precious good…

“We at GIZ also want to underline the relevance of this strategy. It embodies the commitment to addressing critical challenges, from food security to the economic growth of the sector.

As we celebrate this launch, let us seize this opportunity to commit to the implementation of the strategic pillars, ensuring that the National Potato Strategy not only remains a document but transforms into a catalyst for positive change.

“I, therefore appeal to each one of you to embrace this strategy as a blueprint for action which outlines our path to strengthening the regulatory framework, improving the access to high-quality potato seed, equipping farmers with the knowledge and tools they need to increase production and finally to establishing a well-coordinated and sustainable potato sector through partnerships.”

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, represented by State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Ishaku Bugamma expressed joy at the launch of the project as he said, “Plateau State is the home of potato in the country, we will boost its production and be in the forefront of implementing this strategy and ensure a robust collaboration that would make the farmers and others gain from the potato value chain.”

The State Project Coordinator, Potato Value Chain Support Project, Thomas Muopshin stressed, “Potato is an international crop and it has attracted investors, and partners and this strategy is to bring revenue to the farmers, value chain actors, the State and the country…”