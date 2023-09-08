Fond memories of Nelson Mandela

Late Nelson Mandela

THE late anti-Apartheid leader, former prisoner of conscience, President of South Africa and world revered statesman, Dr. Nelson Mandela, is the only former head of state the UN honoured with an International Day, which falls on July 18 every year.

This is not surprising, because he lived a life worthy of emulation to make the world a place for mutual coexistence, even among those who once were arch-enemies. Mandela spent 27 years in prison, enduring hardships and isolation, yet he never lost hope.

His determination and courage during those long years became a symbol of resistance and a testament to the power of the human spirit. His unwavering belief in justice and equality gave people the strength to persist in their own struggles against oppression.

Mandela’s ability to forgive and promote reconciliation is another cherished memory. Upon his release from prison, he could have easily sought vengeance and retribution against those who kept him captive, but instead, he advocated for forgiveness and unity. His capacity to extend a hand of reconciliation to his former enemies and work towards building a harmonious and inclusive society stands as an extraordinary example for all of humanity.

The image of Mandela’s infectious smile is etched in the minds of those who admired him. Despite the immense challenges he faced, he always presented himself with grace and warmth. His gentle demeanor and genuine kindness were reflected in every interaction he had, whether with world leaders or ordinary citizens. This memory reminds us of the power of empathy and compassion in fostering meaningful connections.

Mandela’s dedication to education and the empowerment of youth is another treasured memory. He once said: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” Mandela understood that education had the potential to transform lives and communities. He established the Nelson Mandela Foundation and various scholarships to provide access to education for disadvantaged children. These initiatives have created a lasting impact and continue to inspire generations.

Nigeria is in perpetual turmoil because our leaders foster ethnic, regional and religious rivalries and conflicts to bolster their hold on power. Mandela came out of nearly three decades of incarceration and yet he not only preached but practised forgiveness during his term of office. Today, South Africa, despite its bitter racial history, is one of the most peaceful in Africa and the world.

But here in Nigeria, a civil war that ended 53 years ago is still raging in our hearts and ethnic domination and marginalisation continue to reign supreme. We definitely have a lot to emulate from the life and legacies of our African continental son, Dr. Nelson Mandela if we are to realise our dream of building a great nation.

Our fond memories of Nelson Mandela will remain evergreen.