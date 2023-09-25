Flood sacks 5 Delta communities 

No fewer than five riverine communities in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta have been sacked by flood, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports.

Mr Kenren Pere, Councillor representing Ogbinbiri ward 18, in Asigborodo Community disclosed this to newsmen on Monday in Warri.

Pere said that the affected communities were Torukubuagbene, Awanba, Koropigbene, Itagbene and Asigborodo as well as adjourning communities.

According to him, the incident began more than a week ago and the situation became worse on Friday.

While appealing for an urgent intervention by the state government, the councillor said that the lives of his people were at stake.

Pere said: “rain has been falling before, but we have never had it this bad.

“Many valuables including boats, clothes, food items, and other means of livelihood have been destroyed by the unfortunate occurrence.

“Lives are at stake, people can no longer go about their normal daily activities to feed, so there is hunger in the affected communities.

“The overflow started more than a week ago, but the situation became worse three days ago, leaving my people in fear,” he said.

Pere also appealed to the state government to send relief materials including food items to the people to alleviate their suffering.

Mr Smart Asekutu, Chairman, Warri North Local Government Area neither picked several calls put across to his phone nor respond to WhatsApp messages sent to his cell phone.

Meanwhile, Mr Daniel Okpor, Director, Administration and Finance, Delta Emergency Management Agency said that the agency was not aware of the development.

Okpor, however, requested for video clips of the incident to aid the agency’s findings and response.

“Was the incident a result of flood or rainfall? We believe more in video clips than in photographs. In the absence of video, you can send me photographs,” he said. (NAN)