Firm laments continual collapse of power grid

By Obazee Osemudiamen

Beebee Jump International Limited has lamented the epileptic power supply in the country, saying the consistent collapse of the power grid is worrisome.

The firm, which disclosed that it has indirectly or directly employed an estimated 35,000 Nigerians, said power failure is an obstacle to doing business.

Speaking at the launch of its 5000W/5KVA inverter in Lagos, Chairman, Board of Directors of Beebee Jump, Mr Omotayo Oduntan, said all successful economies are power-reliant, adding that the organisation has provided solutions to the nation’s power problems.

His words: “Our newly launched product is just a product that every home needs in the face of the current economic situation where there is fuel hike and low supply of electricity from the grid. One of the advantages of our product is that the battery is durable.

“There is also a minimum of five years warranty and an auto shut down whenever there is high heat or usage. The product has a heat control sensor which gives it a kind of low risk of exploding or causing any fire outbreak.

“With our products, you don’t have to wait for the distribution companies to give you light. With us, you can be certain of 24/7 power supply. My advice to you is to subscribe to us to have uninterrupted electricity.”