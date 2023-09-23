Fire guts plastic industry in Ilupeju, Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently fighting an early hours inferno at Mega Plastic, Ilupeju bye pass, Mushin area of Lagos.

Firefighters are seen battling to put out the raging fire which reportedly, started at about 5 a.m., on Saturday.

As of press time, there was no report of casualty.

Details later…