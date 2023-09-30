Filthy environment: Lagos shuts popular Ladipo Market

•Aerial view of Ladipo Market, Mushin

Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate closure of the popular Ladipo Market, Mushin, over alleged environmental infractions including, reckless waste disposal, unhygienic premises, and non-payment of waste bills, among others.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, who ordered the closure in the early hours Friday, said the market would remain closed until the mandatory conditions of redress were met by traders and market stakeholders, adding that it was part of ongoing efforts at instilling compliance in markets around the state.

Speaking on the development, Wahab underscored the critical importance of environmental hygiene in markets, noting that, “It is imperative that markets in the state adhere strictly to environmental laws and regulations put in place for the well-being of residents.

The closure of Ladipo Market serves as a stern reminder that no entity, regardless of its size or influence, is above the law.”

Wahab stated that the state government was fully committed to collaborating with market stakeholders, to facilitate necessary adjustments and improvements, to enable them meet required environmental standards, adding that the market would not be reopened for business until set standards were met.

The commissioner said, “Ladipo Market, a prominent hub for automotive spare parts and related services, has been a focal point for environmental concerns due to various activities that contravene established regulations. Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA’s intervention is a significant step towards rectifying these issues and bringing the market to compliance.”

In his reaction, the Managing Director, LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said that the closure was expected to allow for a thorough assessment of the environmental impact of the market’s activities and the implementation of necessary remedial measures, serving as a clear signal that LAWMA would not hesitate to take decisive actions, where and when environmental laws were flouted.

According to him, “As Lagos State continues to grow and develop, it is imperative that economic activities are conducted in a manner that is sustainable and environmentally responsible. LAWMA’s recent actions demonstrate the authority’s commitment to this cause.

“The offensive against environmental infractions will continue till sanity is restored in our markets, while the next stop will be illegal markets.”

The closure of Ladipo Market followed similar action taken against Oyingbo, Alayabiagba, Oke-Odo Markets, and some sections of Tejuosho Market, for serial infractions.

“The decision to shut down those markets underscored the state government’s unwavering commitment to the restoration of environmental sanity in the state,” Gbadegesin stressed.