FG to Govs: Focus on agriculture value chain to tackle poverty

By Shina Abubakar

The federal government has charged state government to focus on the agricultural value chain to drive the country’s economic development and tackle poverty among the populace.

Speaking at the 22nd edition of the Joint Planning Board and National Council on Development Planning Meetings in Osogbo, Osun State, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Nebolisa Anako, said focusing on food system transformation could fight malnutrition and enhance employment opportunity for youths.

According to him, focusing on agricultural value chain can improve bio-economy, while enhanced nutritional value can be achieved through focus on food transformation pathway, thereby tackling stunted growth among rural dwellers.

He said the meeting with, the theme “Imperative for Restoring Nigeria on the Path of Sustainable Economic Growth and Development,” would focus on addressing hardship among the populace due to several economic reforms of the present administration.

“The importance and urgency of this year’s theme for this August body, the JPB, is unmistakable. The JPB, made up of seasoned and tested public administrators, planners, top bureaucrats and economy specialists at both federal and state level, has a mandate to bring up useful ideas and pathways before the NCDP, which will advise government on sure-footed solutions.

“Let me use this opportunity to urge all representatives of the 36 states here to encourage their respective governors and stakeholders to pay more attention to the development of the agricultural value-chain for improved bio-economy.

”They should also pay more attention to the food systems transformation pathways for improved nutrition as panacea to reducing unemployment, and stunted growth.”