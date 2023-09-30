FG committed to improving electricity supply, mass metering—NERC

File: Prepaid meters

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—In a bid to fulfil its renewed hope agenda for the citizens and grow the nation’s economy, the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has expressed the readiness of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to unveil a metering policy that would ensure mass metering of every household in the country by electricity distribution companies.

The commission explained that the federal government was committed to improving the electricity supply to homes and organizations

The NERC Vice Chairman, Dr Musiliu Oseni who made this disclosure over the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state capital during the commissioning of Ado-Ekiti Forum Office of NERC, said metering of homes was of great concern to the commission.

He explained that the new office would serve as a complaints centre for citizens, especially electricity consumers on challenges faced by the distribution company, assuring them that all identified issues would be promptly resolved.

Oseni revealed that the commission has set up a five-man committee in the office that will serve as an arbiter, noting that citizens have the right to petition the headquarters if not satisfied with the resolutions from the state office.

According to him, NERC was committed to achieving its core mandate of regulating and controlling activities in the electricity sector, calling on the consumers to play their roles by paying for services rendered by the distribution company.

He said, “ Every Nigerian deserve to have a meter and the present government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu is working on a metering policy to have mass metering for everyone in the country

” We are aware that the Ondo and Ekiti axis have distribution challenges relating to electricity and we are here to bridge the gap and this office will listen and resolve all issues from the customers.

“ We are aware of our mandate to ensure that distribution companies do not subject consumers to unwarranted stress and punishment. They can always come here to lodge their complaints and the 5-man committee will do justice.”

Speaking, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) Adeolu Ijose commended the NERC for its commitment towards better and improved electricity supply in the country.

He assured consumers in Ekiti and other franchise areas that the company would remain undeterred in its determination to deliver quality and better services to the customers.

“ We acknowledge that we are not infallible, but we are tirelessly striving for excellence. It has been our consistent stance that we are always open to feedback and ready to rectify any shortcomings delivering top-notch service to our customers, hence we will remain appreciative for this mediatory forum being here.

“ We are fully aware of the power supply challenges experienced by the people of Ekiti, and we have been unrelenting in seeking solutions to these issues, “ the BEDC boss said.

The representative of the Ekiti state governor and commissioner for infrastructure and public utilities, Professor Bolaji Aluko while welcoming the opening of the forum office in the state , said the government was committed to addressing the transmission challenges in the state.

He urged the commission to play its regulatory role by ensuring that the distribution companies, especially BEDC, provide meters to every home in the state instead of the controversial estimated billing system.