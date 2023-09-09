Femi Ogundoro debuts with ‘Food Quest’

By Benjamin Njoku

After successfully hosting three editions of the frontline food show, Street Foodz Naija, a televised and digitally transmitted docu-reality series that showcases the best of Nigeria’s street food delicacies, Oluwafemi Ogundoro, Managing Director, Maxima Media Group, owners of FoodbayTV channel has added another feather to his cap, as he debuts with ‘Food Quest’ to further consolidate his support for the promotion of local cuisine.

The digital food show, which will be anchored by a renowned food critic Opeyemi Famakin, is targeted at the younger generation to experience some of Nigerian and African delicacies that are near extinction.

The unveiling ceremony held last Saturday at The Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Oluwafemi Ogundoro, said Food Quest isn’t a regular food show focused on cooking but rather a social experiment initiative designed to create an experience and memory around food for the ‘Gen Z’ demography who constituted the majority of Nigerian populace.

“Food Quest’ is a digital food show focused on getting the attention of the Gen Zs to experience authentic African food that is on the verge of extinction. The show was borne out of the realization that many of these millennials never experience so many rich local cuisines and snacks. Yet our food is rich and at the same time our culture is incomplete without our food,” Ogundoro said,

According to him, food is the next big thing in the world. “China has succeeded in taking it beyond Asia, and now, you get to experience Chinese food everywhere you go including Nigeria. It is essential to take these young folks back in time to understand where we are coming from, where we are right now and how to improve our food. If these Gen Zs, who constitute about 65 per cent of the population are not aware of our basic meals, then it’s looking like we might be getting a lost generation in our hands. We don’t want that to happen in terms of food. That is why we are championing a course such as this through our channel, Food Bay TV,” he stated.

Ogundoro said that the show would be primarily streamed on Instagram and YouTube, adding that the target audience’s attention span is concise and has to be adequately maximized.

“This is not a cooking show. Cooking is just part of the process, but how about the consumption? So, for us in Foodbaytv, it is not just about cooking but the experiences created around food” he added.