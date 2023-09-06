Fee hike: Policemen take over UNILAG gate, as students protest

…Students demand release of arrested colleagues, reduction in fees

By Adesina Wahab

Policemen drawn from many formations in Lagos on Wednesday took over the gate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Akoka, preventing protesting students and others from entering the campus.

The policemen, who came in over 20 vehicles, were joined by the university security personnel and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

Admission seekers who wanted to get into the campus for screening process and other visitors were turned back at the gate by the security men who locked it up.

After the students, who were coming from Sabo area of Yaba to the campus were dispersed by policemen who fired teargas canister at them, they later regrouped and moved towards the gate.

They were prevented from moving closer by the policemen who cordoned off the area.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Balogun Oladeji Ibrahim, the President-Elect of the Faculty of Education Students Association, accused the Area Commander, whose name he gave as ACP Ayodeji A, of ordering his men to shoot at them and that he also arrested some of their colleagues.

He gave the name of rhe arrested students as Femi Adeyeye and Philip Olatinwo.

He said the students would continue to lay siege to the campus until the duo are released.

He also called for a reduction in the fees.