EPL: Newcastle thrash Sheffield United 8-0

Newcastle came close to matching the Premier League’s record margin of victory as they thrashed Sheffield United 8-0 at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Eddie Howe’s side ran riot with goals from Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

The biggest winning margin in the Premier League era is 9-0, a score recorded by Manchester United against Ipswich and Southampton in 1995 and 2021 respectively.

Liverpool won 9-0 against Bournemouth last year, while Leicester managed it against Southampton in 2019.