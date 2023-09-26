Electricity workers give minister 2 weeks to address pending issues

By Victor AhiumaYoung

Workers in the Power Sector, under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, have given the Minister of Power, Adelabu Adebayo, a two-week ultimatum to address unresolved issues in the power sector.

The Union while berating the Minister over his recent comment on strike, accused him among others of openly displaying perceived ignorance of the Power sector media frenzy to misinform Nigerians.

Some of the outstanding issues include the refusal to issue prepaid meters to Nigerians who are being compelled to pay imposed crazy bills; while having less than 4,500mw output of electricity, refusal of most Generation Companies, GenCos, led by Egbin Power Plc who have flagrantly disobeyed all extant Labour laws since taking over in November 2013 and non-payment of 16 months arrears arising from severance.

According to NUEE, should the Minister fail to address these issues within two weeks, he should recruit National Security Adviser, NSA, officials to run the Sector.

NUEE in a statement yesterday faulted the Minister for ignoring critical stakeholders in the Power Sector since assuming office with a view to engendering effective collaboration, optimizing productivity, and increasing Power output and the impeccable Industrial Relations atmosphere required to achieve them.

The statement by NUEE’s Acting General Secretary, Dominic Igwebike, reminded the Minister that he needed education to know that he could not decree strikes out of existence, saying “We are worried at the public display of ignorance by the newly appointed Minister of Power – Mr. Adelabu Adebayo, since his assumption of office.

“It is unfortunate that since his assumption of office, the Minister has not deemed it necessary to reach out to critical Stakeholders in the Power Sector, with a view towards engendering effective collaboration, optimizing productivity and increasing Power output and impeccable Industrial Relations atmosphere required to achieve them.

“Rather, he has embarked on a media frenzy to misinform Nigerians and openly threaten workers in the Sector. It is on record that the Power Sector had not experienced any System collapse in over 400 days due to the industrious and hard-working members that make up the workforce.”

“The Minister should be guided to the effect that the Power Sector did not experience any System collapse during the two days warning strike declared across the nation by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, which we are affiliated to. He should be educated to the effect that he cannot decree Strike out of existence.

“But the Minister has decided to play to the gallery; like some of his predecessors, by promising thousands of megawatts without any Roadmaps to achieving them. You cannot build something on nothing. To achieve impeccable improvements and rejuvenate the Power Sector, it is expedient that the Federal Government puts round pegs in round holes and not Appointees whose qualifications are Political considerations.

“The Minister should be concerned with outstanding issues which include: the refusal to issue prepaid meters to Nigerians who are being compelled to pay imposed crazy bills; while having less than 4,500mw output of electricity, refusal of most Generation Companies, GenCos, led by Egbin Power Plc who have flagrantly disobeyed all extant Labour laws since taking over in November 2013 and non-payment of 16 months arrears arising from severance; just to mention a few.

“Should the Minister fail to address these issues within two weeks, he should preoccupy himself with recruiting National Security Adviser, NSA, officials to run the Sector.”