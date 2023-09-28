EFCC records 3,785 convictions in 2022

..Commission says figure represents highest in single year

…decries increasing rate of cybercrime in zone

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, says it recorded 3,785 convictions in 2022 stressing that the figures represents the highest in a single years since the establishment of the Commission.

The Head of the Legal and Prosecution Department of the Commission in Makurdi, Mr. Ramiah Ikhanaede made the disclosure during his presentation at the Workshop on Effective Reporting of Economic and Crimes held in Makurdi.

Speaking on the Challenges of Prosecuting Economic and Financial Crimes in Nigeria, Mr. Ikhanaede pointed out that the Commission was making progress in its fight against financial crime and would continue to sustained the tempo with the support of he media.

Ikhanaede however pointed out some of the challenges being faced by the Commission while prosecuting its cases including among others societal and economic factors as well as lacunas in our laws.

He noted that despite the challenges “the EFCC recorded its highest convictions in 2022 with the convictions of 3,785 suspects.”

Speaking on the successes recorded in Benue, the Head of the Legal and Prosecution said the Commission recorded 107 convictions in the state since the establishment of the Zonal Command in 2019.

According to him, “in 2019 we had 16 convictions, in 2020 during the Covid 19 pandemic we had nine convictions, in 2022 we recorded 39, while 43 convictions have been recorded in 2023 and the year has not ended. So despite the challenges we are actually making progress as a Commission.”

Acting Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulkarim Chukkol, in a goodwill message read by the Zonal Commander, Friday Ebelo said the workshop was designed to upgrade the skill of Journalists to enable them effectively discharge their duties as financial crime reporters.

He said: “Today’s workshop is the ninth in the series by the Commission this year but the first outing in Makurdi Zonal Command. The decision to engage you all in a training session is buoyed by the appreciation of the fact that you occupy a strategic place in the fight against corruption.

“You are the vehicle through which the EFCC reaches the Nigerian public with information about our operations. You also play crucial roles in helping to mobilize the people to embrace the fight against corruption. This makes the media one of the most critical allies of the EFCC,” he added.

Chukkol urged the media to continue to align itself with the progressive aspirations of Nigerians, to see that corruption was reduced to the barest minimum, if not completely eliminated.

He said, “On this score, I would like the media to educate family members and friends of politicians and others holding political offices that they run the risk of going to jail if they allow their companies or bank accounts to be used to launder proceeds of illegal activities. Under the Money Laundering Act, 2022 family members and close allies of politicians and public office holders, including top civil servants, are now classified as Politically Exposed Persons, PEP.

“The EFCC is determined to ensure that anyone who steals from the public treasury and all those who assist them to do so under whatever guise, are brought to justice and ignorance of the law will not be an excuse.

“I won’t conclude this remark without reminding us of the challenge which we face with the involvement of youths in cybercrime within the zone. This development, in spite of the enforcement and enlightenment efforts of the Commission is worrisome. I therefore appeal to the media to lend a hand in helping to sensitize the youth against internet-related fraud activities. The youth must be reminded that they can productively use the resources available in cyberspace for legitimate pursuits without embracing criminality.”

Speaking on Investigative Journalism and Nigeria Fight Against Money Laundering, an Assistant Commander in the Commission, Dele Oyewale urged the media to take the lead in the fight against economic and financial crimes through incisive investigative reports that would also help the Commission in its fight against the menace of financial crimes.

He said: “The media should also educate Nigerians on the provisions of the New Money Laundering Act which bars individuals from making payments beyond N5million in cash and firms and corporate organisations cannot also do same beyond N10million.”

Also the Head of Advance Fee Fraud Section of the Command, Stephanie Philip who spoke on Trends, Peculiarities and Challenges of Cybercrimes Enforcement in Nigeria, decried the rate young persons had resorted to materialism which had driven the rate of Cybercrime in the country saying “according to Interswitch, N12.2billion was lost by banks in six months of 2023 in the country. And N911billion was lost to Ponzi schemes in 23 Years in the country.”

The worship had in attendance, journalists from various media organisations in Benue state.