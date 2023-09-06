Edo/Delta Customs report improved crude fiscalization

The Edo/Delta Customs Area Command collected a total revenue of N30.6billion between January and August 2023, about N2.3billion or 8.02 percent higher than N28. 2billiiion collected in the corresponding period of 2022.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, also said crude fiscalisation and de-fiscalisation processes in all platforms situate within the command conforms with all laid down monitoring procedures, adding that 156,836,264 barrels of crude and that of 268,319.522mt of LPG was exported through the Command within the period under review.

The Command also said it collected excise duty amounting to N4.5billion, within the period.

Olomu who disclosed these in a statement noted that excise duty also formed part of the Command’s revenue inflow adding that Guinness Nigeria PLC, Coca-Cola and 7up Bottling Company together accounted for the figure in excise collection.

Olomu also said the Command raised a total of 24 demand notices, DN, leading to the recovery of N138.6 million attributing the impressive performances across indicators to diligence by officers and men of the Command.

He said “I am delighted to inform you that so far the command is at its best revenue wise. As we all know revenue generation, suppression of smuggling, trade facilitation and implementation of Government policies are the statutory functions and obligations of the Service. “The Command has never relented in its strive to make sure it hits and surpasses its target against all odds posed by low draft and near collapse of the Warri channel, low trade influx, swings in transaction rate and the unstable economic environment.

“The Command has achieved a robust harmony with all Government agencies in the Warri Port, especially our host the NPA as well as other sister agencies including the Nigeria Navy, DSS, NDLEA and NAFDAC, whose tremendous contribution has been instrumental to the achievement recorded in the first quarter of this year.

“Our doggedness and determination to make a change against all odds as earlier enumerated and the enormous support of our stakeholders, in spite of not having regular vessels berthing in Warri port for some time due to the very shallow depth of the port as well as perceived security concerns around the metropolis”.