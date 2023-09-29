Edo 2024: I’ve not anointed a successor – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki said that he has not anointed anyone to succeed him after his tenure expires next year.

“I am not in the position now to determine, appoint or anoint a successor,’’ Edo’s Gov. Godwin Obaseki, said in Benin on Friday.

“All I know is that in the process of seeking my successor, there must be fairness, equity, and a sense of inclusion because our goal is to keep Edo as one.

“The important thing for us as an administration is for us to finish strong and complete everything we told Edo people we would do for them during our campaigns,’’ Obaseki told newsmen.

He stressed that the process of seeking his successor ahead of the 2024 governorship election in the state must reflect fairness, equity, and a sense of inclusion.

On his relationship with his deputy, Mr Philip Shaibu, he said: “I have nothing personal against the deputy governor and never had.

“For me, the issues are very straightforward,’’ Obaseki said.

Relationship between Obaseki and Shaibu had gone frosty in recent times as the duo threw brickbats at themselves until Shaibu apologised to the governor on Sept. 21.

Obaseki accepted Shaibu’s apology saying “to err is human, while to forgive is divine.

The governor was, however, silent on whether he would allow Shaibu to return to his office in Government House.

“I have noted the public apology made by the Deputy Governor of Edo, His Excellency, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

“The apology followed an aberrant behaviour that contradicts what the people of Edo stand for.

“To name a few, the deputy governor needlessly filed unfounded petitions in courts, restraining me, the House of Assembly and security agencies from a non-existent impeachment process.

“This followed repeated breaches of protocol; unwarranted and unprovoked attacks in the media on my person and on the state government.

“Although, these unwarranted provocations caused me severe personal discomfort, as a person of faith, I am under obligation to accept this apology, because as they say, to err is human, to forgive is divine.

“In good faith, I trust that the public apology as expressed by the deputy governor is genuine, and followed by contrite steps to improve his conflict-resolution skills.

“I also enjoin the deputy governor to guide his proxies to act in accordance with his piety.

“It is my sincere hope that this rhetoric will be put to an end to enable this administration to finish strong, over these final 12 months, Obaseki had said.

On Sept. 21, Shaibu pleaded with Obaseki to forgive him, saying he was sorry, adding that he was really missing the Edo governor.

He also stated that he did not move into his newly-allocated office outside Government House because the recently-renovated office was not yet policed, and it lacked a conference room, among other needs. (NAN)