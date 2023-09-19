Edo 2024: Former Edo Deputy Speaker, Ebea gears for APC ticket

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE former Deputy Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly and the Obarisiagbon of Ubiaja, Chief Festus Ebea, has disclosed that he is on the verge of concluding extensive consultations across the state as he contemplates vying for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in the forthcoming 2024 Edo Governorship elections.

Ebea, a prominent figure in Edo State politics, recently embarked on this strategic move to gauge the pulse of the electorate and the sentiments of party stakeholders as he weighs his chances in the highly anticipated gubernatorial race.

A Source close to him revealed that his consultations have covered a wide spectrum of the state’s political landscape, “including meetings with party leaders and officials, grassroots leaders, opinion molders and various interest groups. Ebea has diligently engaged in conversations aimed at understanding the concerns and aspirations of Edo State residents” he said.

Speaking at Ubiaja, Ebea expressed confidence in his ability to secure the APC ticket, stating, “I am humbled by the positive reception I have received during my consultations. Edo State is at a crucial juncture, and I believe I have the vision and commitment to take our state from Hope to Higher Ground. This is my vision.”

Ebea’s aspirations have gained momentum in recent weeks as more APC members rally behind his potential candidacy as one of his supporters said “Many supporters believe that Chief Ebea’s experience in state governance, having served as the Deputy Speaker positions him as a strong contender for the party’s nomination.”

The race for the APC ticket promises to be highly competitive, with several other aspirants also actively pursuing the nomination. The party’s primary election will be closely watched as it unfolds in the coming months, setting the stage for a thrilling contest in the 2024 Edo Governorship elections.

The 2024 Edo Governorship elections are expected to be a defining moment in the state’s political landscape, and Ebea’s potential candidacy adds an intriguing dimension to the contest