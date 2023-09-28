DSS releases ex-Shi’ites spokesperson

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Malam Ibrahim Musa, former Spokesperson of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ites, who was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS), has been released.

A statement issued by Musa’s family signed by Abdullahi Usman, explained that Nigeria’s secret police whisked Musa away at the Aminu Kano International Airport in the early hours of Wednesday, 27th September, 2023 while on his way to Saudi Arabia to perform the lesser Hajj.

“The Almizan Editor was released on Thursday and his travel documents have been returned to him.”

“He is presently fine and in a good state of health as he reunites with his family, friends and well-wishers.”

“We wish to express our profound gratitude to all and sundry for their prayers and concern over his arrest and detention by the DSS. We say a big thank you to all, God bless you,” the statement added.