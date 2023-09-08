Don’t bribe us — FRSC warns Nigerians

The Kwara Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has vowed to commence the prosecution of motorists who indulge in bribing personnel of the corps in the state.

Mr Fredrick Ogidan, state Sector Commander, made the threat while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ilorin.

According to Ogidan, in the first half of the year, 42 road traffic offenders were arrested in the state for offering bribe to road marshals. So, henceforth, anyone caught or reported offering bribe to road marshals will be prosecuted.

“The offenders were booked and made to pay fines for their offences, but rather than pay their fines, they opted to bribe their way out. But let me warn that the music has changed.

“If you are caught making any attempt to bribe marshals on the road. We will send you to court. Stop offering them bribe or you face the music. No more mercy for violators.”

The sector commander also advised motorists in the state not to hesitate in reporting any personnel demanding bribe from them, and urged them to also call his official line 08077690801 for any complaint.

“Every personnel of the corps in the command has his or her name on his chest. Check the name of the officer, location and time he or she asked for bribe and call the number or report directly to the command,” he said.

Ogidan further advised motorists to desist from overloading their vehicles, adding that it could lead to accident or flat tire which could lead to death and loss of lives.

He urged them to prioritise safety, rather than being desperation to make money.

“Your safety should be first before thinking about profit. Be cautious and stop taking too much risk on the road,” he said.

He assured that the FRSC would continue to discharge its duty effectively to ensure public safety.