Digital access imperative for women’s all-round empowerment – Imade

In a significant global development, UNESCO’s proclamation of September 28th as the International Day for Universal Access to Information back in 2015 has garnered extensive support from civil society organizations and governments worldwide.

This initiative, with the aim of nurturing informed citizenship and facilitating the exchange of knowledge, received formal acknowledgment from the UN General Assembly in 2019.

As the world commemorates this momentous day, Imade Bibowei-Osuobeni, a prominent advocate for women’s empowerment through technology, emphasizes the critical significance of digital access, particularly for women residing in rural and underserved African communities. Imade’s call to action aligns seamlessly with the United Nations’ assertion that access to information forms the bedrock of healthy and inclusive knowledge societies.

Through her organization, Tech Herfrica, Imade has been a leading force in the digital inclusion movement, not only in Nigeria but across the entire African continent. Acknowledging that access to information empowers individuals to make informed decisions, Tech Herfrica channels its efforts toward narrowing the gender digital divide. Their mission is clear: to ensure that women in remote and underserved regions of Africa have equal opportunities to access and harness digital technologies.

In her statement, she emphasized that given the rapid transition into the digital economy, digital access – encompassing affordable Internet-enabled mobile devices, accessible internet connections, and digital literacy – stands as a pivotal pillar for women, especially those in rural and marginalized communities, to access vital information pertaining to their well-being.

She stressed that if these women remain excluded, breaking the cycle of poverty, bridging the persistent digital divide, and reducing global inequalities, particularly as they impact the African continent, will remain a daunting challenge.

Tech Herfrica, recently honored with the 2023 SDG Digital Game Changers Award in the People category by the International Telecommunication Union, fervently champions digital inclusion for women. In addition to providing digital and financial literacy programs in local languages for rural women, Tech Herfrica facilitates access to Internet-enabled mobile devices, enabling rural women to access information related to agriculture, trade, governance, financial services like health insurance, long-term savings, business finance, as well as connect with society at large. To date, Tech Herfrica’s initiatives have positively impacted 3000+ rural women, enhancing their income and livelihood through technology.

In an age where information equates to power, universal access to information represents more than a mere global initiative; it serves as a lifeline for communities striving for empowerment and inclusivity.

Imade’s call serves as a potent reminder that digital access is not a luxury but a fundamental right, especially for women, in the pursuit of comprehensive empowerment and a brighter future.