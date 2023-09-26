Development bank tops Nigeria’s transparency index ranking

–Ekiti, Kaduna lead states, Only 7 LGAs have websites

By Obas Esiedesa

ABUJA-DEVELOPMENT Bank of Nigeria, DBN, has been named the best government institution in Nigeria in the 2023 Transparency and Integrity Index, TTI, ranking released in Abuja, yesterday.

The index ranked Nigeria Investment Promotion Council, NIPC, and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN in second and third positions respectively.

The index, compiled by the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch, CeFTIW, in collaboration with the Bureau for Public Sector Reform, assessed 511 government institutions listed Veterinary Council of Nigeria (511), Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority (510) and University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (509) as the worst institutions of government in the country.

Across the sectors, the Federal Ministry of Finance and National Planning topped the Federal Ministries’ ranking, followed by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy.

Among Commissions, Agencies and Departments, NIPC topped with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, and Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC, in second and third positions, respectively.

In the Financial Institution sector, DBN, CBN and the Bank of Industry topped the ranking while in the oil sector, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA, Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, and Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB were ranked first, second and third respectively.

In the military and paramilitary section, the Nigeria Customs Service emerged the best, followed by the Federal Road Safety Commission and the Nigerian Air Force. Among Federal Education and Training Institutions, Bayero University emerged top with Nigerian Institute of Animal Science and Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology, Ibadan, second and third respectively.

In the state category, Ekiti State emerged top with Kaduna and Ondo states second and third respectively. The report disclosed that of the 774 local government councils in the country, only seven had functional websites.

Speaking at the public presentation of transparency and integrity index, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume pointed out that “proactive disclosure of information as enshrined in the Freedom of Information seeks to enable public institutions to adopt a proactive stance in disclosing information to the public”.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office, Mr. Maurice Mbaeri, Akume noted that while the access to information is a powerful tool that empowers citizens to request and access government-held information, these “tools are essential to reinforce good governance as it enhances openness and accountability”.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Board of Trustees, CeFTIW, Amb. Angela Nworgu explained that the centre introduced the Transparency and Integrity Index as an annual assessment of public institutions’ compliance with national laws and international conventions that promote transparency, accountability and minimize corruption.

“The Index was developed to strengthen already existing fiscal transparency legal frameworks, institutional capacity on the requirement of these frameworks and most importantly build a well-informed citizenry that holds the government accountable”, she added.