Despite APC appointment, Wike still PDP leader — Senate Dep minority leader

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Senate’s Deputy minority leader, Senator Lere Oyewumi has disclosed that the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike is still a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking on the background of calls for sanction against the former Rivers State Governor over anti-party activities and serving under the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government, he said Wike has not done anything out of the ordinary.

Oyewumi while addressing newsmen in Ikire, Osun state at the weekend, said what was happening between Wike and the PDP is the effect of the aftermath of the general election, saying such an incident is not restricted to the PDP only but other parties.

His words; “Nyesom Wike is one of our prominent leaders. He did wonderfully well in Rivers State during the last general election. His successor is one of the PDP governors who has never missed any PDP programme.

“This problem is not a PDP issue alone, a few days ago, some people suspended Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso from NNPP. Some of his own people also suspended those who suspended him.

“Look at what happened to the National Chairman and the National Secretary of APC that produced the President, they were removed almost immediately after the swearing-in of the President

“So, the issue is in all the parties. After you go for the general election, there will be some turbulences. It’s like when a plane takes off or lands; you have to fasten your belt. This is the period for fastening belts for political parties but after the next one year, everything will subside again.

“Wike may have some issues that he is reacting to but I’m sure the party leadership are handling it very well”.