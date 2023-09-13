Delta women protest incessant herdsmen attack, rape

By Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI —HNDREDS of women from Ekakpamre community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, have called on the federal and state governments to rescue them from the incessant attacks and gang-raping of women by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The mostly aged women, during the protest wielded fresh leaves and placards with inscriptions, such as “We do not want cows in our bush”, “They graze on our land”, “We are being raped and chased from our farms” and accused security agencies of supporting the herdsmen against them.

The leader, Mrs. Loveth Boyi, who addressed newsmen, during the protest, said: “For over three years now, Fulani herdsmen have been troubling us, chasing us away from our farmlands.

“Just last week, five women were raped in their farms and as a result, we can no longer access our cassava farms, either to plant or harvest.

“The herdsmen will harvest our cassava and other farm produce and give to their cattle, our husbands are not going to the bush. Hence we are calling on the state and Federal Governments to rescue us from the shackle of herdsmen in the community.”

Mama Blacky Raymond, an octogenarian, who twisted her kneel due to the herdsmen attack, said she could no longer get access to her farm after she was chased from her farm by herdsmen.

On his part, the President-General of the community, Edafe Kpohraror, said: “The women are on this protest because herdsmen have continued to chase them from their farmlands.

“There is one Imam in the community that is using the police and army to intimidate us, and as a result, many people have fled the town because of possible arrest.

“We are appealing to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and President Bola Tinubu to rescue our community from the attack of herdsmen.”