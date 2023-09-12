Delta women protest herdsmen attack, rape

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

HNDREDS of women from Ekakpamre community in Ughelli South local Government Area of Delta State, have called on the federal and state governments to rescue them from the incessant attacks and gang raping of women by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The mostly aged women during the protest weilded fresh leaves and placards with inscriptions such as, “We do not want Cows in our bush” “They Graze on our land” “We are being raped and chased from our farms”, they accused security agencies of supporting the herdsmen against them.

The Leader, Mrs. Loveth Boyi while addressing newsmen said, “For over 3 years now, Fulani herdsmen have been troubling us, chasing us from our farmlands.

“Just last week, five women were raped in their farms and as a result, we can no longer access our cassava farms, either to plant or harvest.

“The herdsmen will harvest our cassava and other farm produce and give to their cattle, our husbands are not going to the bush, hence we are calling on the state and federal governments to rescue us from the shackle of herdsmen in the community.”

Mama Blacky Raymond, an Octogenarian who twisted her kneel due to the herdsmen attack stressed that she can no longer get access to her farm after she was chased from her farm.

On his part, the President General of the Community, Edafe Kpohraror said, “The women are on this protest because herdsmen have continued to chase them from their farmlands.

“There is one Imam in the Community that is using the police and army to intimidate us, and as result, many people have fled the town because of possible arrest.



“We are appealing to the State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rescue our community from the attack of herdsmen.” Edafe pleaded