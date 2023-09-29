Delta police kill 4 suspected kidnappers

By Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI —THE Delta State Police Command said its personnel have gunned down four suspected kidnappers and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition.

The police said the slained kidnappers were members of a syndicate led by one Momotimi, earlier fingered in a bank robbery.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, made the disclosure in a statement yesterday.

According to him, “The command has been on the trail of one ‘Momotimi’, the leader of a dreaded kidnapping syndicate responsible for the bank robbery operation at a Wetland microfinance bank in Udu LGA in the year 2021.

“Momotimi and his gang have been on the command’s most wanted list and are suspected to be responsible for several incidences of kidnapping, attacks and killings of policemen and other security agents within the state, and carting away with rifles.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were planning a ferocious mission of armed robbery in Warri before their arrest and among his gang members is a PoS operator, who also provides the gang with information about potential kidnap victims.

“The items recovered from the suspects are one ash-colored Toyota Camry car (REG NO. LAGOS LND 508 GM), and three MONIEPOINT PoS machines. The CP directed the suspects to be transferred to the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad, SAKCCS, for further investigation.

“On 27/9/2023, about 18:42hours, the suspect led operatives of SAKCCS to their hideout in Warri, but on their way, the operatives were ambushed by hoodlums suspected to be members of the gang in a bid to rescue the arrested suspects, engaged them in a fierce gun duel which the police responded.”