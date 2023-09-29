Customs to dedicate terminal to boost export trade

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

In a fresh push to boost exports, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is set to dedicate a port terminal exclusively for the exportation of Nigerian goods.



The Acting Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this at a press conference to mark his first 100 days in office in Abuja yesterday.



According to him, the decision for a dedicated export terminal would address the problem of delays at ports which hampers export of Nigerian goods, which is needed to be ramped up in the quest for greater foreign exchange to strengthen the naira.



Adeniyi also announced a robust Customs’ revenue performance in the last three months, having surpassed its monthly target of about N307 billion.



“One of our early achievements has been a remarkable boost in monthly revenue collection.

“We’ve witnessed a substantial increase, with an average monthly collection of N202 billion in the first half of the year that concluded in June, surging to an impressive 343 billion in the past two months (July and August).



“This outstanding growth amounts to a remarkable 70.13% increase in revenue collection. I’m delighted to announce that we’ve consistently exceeded the monthly target collection of N307 billion, marking a remarkable departure from previous performances.



“The ongoing revenue recovery review activities have contributed an additional N8 billion during this period, underlining our commitment to revenue generation.



“Subject to unforeseen circumstances, our aim is to sustain and even expand this momentum until the end of the year. This commitment is driven by our resolve to minimize the deviation from the target, especially in light of the substantial shortfalls recorded during the first half of the year,” he stated.



The Customs’ boss said his mission from day one has been rooted in a clear and inspiring vision that revolved around the principles of consolidation, collaboration, and innovative solutions.



“These principles have guided our actions and decisions, propelling us toward a future marked by excellence, efficiency, and effectiveness,” he added.



Adeniyi said that NCS under him would measure the time it takes to clear goods at ports and border posts, aiming for continuous reductions in clearance times.

