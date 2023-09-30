ContentGram Studios hits silver screen with ‘The Chronicles’

By Benjamin Njoku

ContentGram Studios Africa is due to hit the silver screens with it’s latest offering, “The Chronicles”, a family thriller with a roller-coaster of emotions.

Written, produced, and directed by Seun Arowojolu, ‘Chronicles’ will start airing every Friday on NTA Network and Wazobia Max from October 6, 2023.

It features the likes of Chioma Jennifer who played the lead character as ‘Abena’, delivering a stellar performance,

Shola Johnson played the role ‘Akindele’. With his seasoned acting skills, Johnson crafts a character that is both authoritative and empathetic, embodying the patriarch who navigates through the storms with resilience and wisdom. Others are

Victor Inyang who played ‘Muyiwa’, bringing forth a portrayal filled with intensity and depth. Inyang’s Muyiwa is a character caught in the cross-fires, embodying the struggle and the drama unfolding within the Akanji family.

‘Joe’, the enigmatic figure in this family saga, is embodied by Emmanuel Adodo, whose performance oscillates between vulnerability and strength, mirroring the layered and intricate storyline of “The Chronicles”.

Isabella Joseph illuminates the screen with her portrayal of ‘Nike’, crafting a character that is as engaging as she is enigmatic. Joseph’s performance promises to leave audiences both enchanted and curious.

Last but not least, Gloria Opara takes on the role of ‘Adesuwa’, delivering a performance that is both compelling and heart-wrenching.

According to Arowojolu, ‘The Chronicles’ is a tapestry of drama, suspense, and thrills, promising to keep viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish.”

Each actor within the ensemble brings something unique and unforgettable to the table, creating a television experience that is both enthralling and memorable.

“Produced by the acclaimed ContentGram Studios Africa, this series is not just another addition to television; it is a testament to the storytelling, acting prowess, and production quality that define the entertainment landscape of today,” Arowojolu added.