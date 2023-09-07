Consumers react as NERC hikes electricity meter price by 40%

By Obas Esiedesa

Electricity consumers have accused the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, of insensitivity after it increased the cost of electricity meters by 40 per cent, payable through the meter assets programme, MAP.

The consumers claimed that over the years, NERC had been anti-consumers in its policies and actions in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI.

The commission had yesterday, increased the price of single phase meters by N23,313.47 or 39.74 per cent from N58,661.69 to N81,975.16.

The price for three phase meters was also raised by N34,151.74 or 31.13 per cent from N109,684.36 to N143,836.10.

NERC in the order signed by its Chairman, Sanusi Garba and the Commissioner, Legal, Licensing & Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye, explained that “significant changes in macroeconomic indicators, such as inflation and changes in the foreign exchange rates had necessitated a review of the regulated rates for MAP meters”.

NERC added that it also considered relevant data on the significant changes in macroeconomic indicators from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, as benchmarks for the meter price review.

It stated that the new prices would “ensure the fair and reasonable pricing of meters to both MAPs and end-use customers; ensure MAP’s ability to recover reasonable costs associated with meter procurement and maintenance, while ensuring that their pricing structure allowed for a viable return on investment.

“Evaluate the affordability of meter services for consumers, aiming to prevent excessive pricing that could burden end-users. Ensure that MAPs are able to provide meters to end-use customers in the prevailing economic realities.”

However, reacting to the new price for meters, the Chairman of Electricity Consumers Association, Chijoke James, said metering was the full responsibility of the electricity distribution companies.

He pointed out that while consumers were made to pay for meters, such a gesture must not be exploited.

“A meter is an asset that enables the DisCos to do their business. First, transferring the burden of meter provision to the consumers is wrong. Now, where consumers have accepted to do this, they cannot be exploited.

“The commission has always favoured the operators to the detriment of the consumers. Overtime, they have consistently increased tariff without the commensurate improvement in service delivery.

“The last increase was tagged service-based, but did service improve? Consumers were placed on bands based on the hours of supply they will get but did they get the supply?

“What action did NERC take against the DisCos for meeting the supply target? Nothing. Rather the Commission has approved a new tariff for the DisCos.

“Individuals and communities keep making investments by purchasing transformers, cables, poles and other equipment but are not refunded by the DisCos and NERC.

“We want NERC to end estimated billing by compelling the DisCos to provide meters for every consumer. That is the way to go and not making consumers pay more for meters which are the statutory responsibility of DisCos, ” he added.