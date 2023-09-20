Constituents lauds Ondo Rep member for quality representation

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Stakeholders in Ondo Okitipupa/Irele Federal constituency, Ondo state, have lauded the House of Representatives member representing the area, Hon. Jimi Odimayo, over quality representation at the National Assembly.

The stakeholders while accessing the fist 100 days of the lawmakers at the National Assembly, described the various projects, programmes and initiatives executed by him as unprecedented in the constituency’s history.

One of the leader, Adebayo Abidoye, while speaking on behalf of the residents of the two local government areas, commended Odimayo for prioritising the welfare and well-being of the people of the constituency.

Abidoye, advised the lawmaker to channel more resources to the area for human capital development by equipping the constituents with more employment and empowerment opportunities.

According to him, “Odimayo has been able to garner the support of his colleagues at the National Assembly to facilitate the restoration of power to the southern senatorial and assured the people of the district that all issues concerning the electricity supply in the area will soon be resolved.

The leader, however, urged the constituents to continue giving all the required support and synergy for Odimayo in his efforts to move the constituency forward politically, socially and economically.

According to him “We need more of Odimayo in position of authority across the wards. We need more employment and empowerment for our people.

“We want to urge him to use his position to get more of our people equipped and enriched in the councils, towns and villages to complement your various impacts.

“We are all proud of your representation and achievements, and promised more support and synergy for you to do more in the current dispensation,”

Also speaking, a chieftain of APC, Temenu Olusesan John, said the lawmaker had moved two motion before the parliament for the establishments of University of Agriculture and the Federal Medical Centre, both to be situated in the federal constituency.

Olusesan said “considering his interest in the development of education in the area and in order to keep school children busy during the just ended long holiday, Odimayo organized free summer lesson across different centres in the constituency for the students.

“He also engaged and paid 52 tutors, while about 39 students who were outstanding during the period were given prizes.

“Also, at the just concluded BEMORE summer boot camp in Akure, Ondo state capital , no fewer than 13 girls from the constituency were sponsored by the lawmaker to the tune of millions of naira.

“The girls were exposed to ICT, solar panel and vocational trainings, which are expected to help them become employers of labour in the shortest possible time.

“Worried by the growing level of unemployment among the youths, the lawmaker in the last 100 days through his network and lobbying, has helped in securing job offers for members of the constituency at various offices of government, while vulnerable and challenged citizens were reached out to both financially and materially to address their issues.

“It must be said that list of unemployed youths and graduates in the area are being collated for employment opportunities”

” As a way of ensuring sense of belonging and entrench inclusiveness, 69 persons were appointed by him as aides, with at least one person from each of the 23 wards in the constituency.

“Aside the monthly financial benefit to the appointees, this gesture would in no small measure build trust and confidence of the constituents in their representative.

“Also as a way of cushioning the effect of the fuel subsidy removal by the federal government and to complement the palliatives measures of the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu , a process of giving N50,000 each to 500 people in the constituency as palliatives has commenced with compilation of names of the potential beneficiaries. They would soon be paid.

He told the people of the constituency that efforts are ongoing to ensure adequate supply of potable water and said “as part of efforts to address the water shortage in the area, a borehole has been made available in Adewinle stead (Ago Adewinle) in Igbotako Ward 2 for the people in the area to have access to quality pipe borne water.

“Besides, 15 solar panel streetlights have been procured and would soon be installed in the coming days for the constituents in Erinje community.

He added that ” In the same vein, a one kilometer street lights have been installed and already in use in Irele Local Government roads and other adjoining streets; courtesy Jimi Odimayo.”