Comply with Adeleke’s sports policy or leave, Deputy Gov warns coaches, administrators

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – Osun State’s Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi has urged workers in the state sports council, as well as the Ministry of Sports to cooperate towards delivering Governor Ademola Adeleke’s development agenda for the sector or excuse themselves.

He also stressed that stepping on toes would not be his problem in order to ensure sports development in the state, adding that measures are in place to establish a sports commission to deliver on the governor’s agenda.

Speaking with newsmen at the Executive Council lounge of the Governor’s office at the weekend, the deputy governor, who is also the Sports Commissioner, said this administration will ensure that contract coaches, who have been serving the state are regularised as staff to get the best out of their talents.

His words: “I will try as much as possible to caution myself now not to look like a dictator, but I will step on toes and hurt some people terribly when the time comes. I will not hesitate to do that because we need to call a spade a spade at times so that people will know that what they are doing is absolutely wrong.

“We need to regularise the contract coaches, to ensure they are properly employed. I had to stop the idea that a person is singled out of about 30 or 40 for interview, it is wrong!

“I do not fear death, I am not afraid of being killed over revitalization of the sports sector in Osun State.

“We are looking at remuneration that is been paid in Oyo, Lagos, Delta, we might not be able to match them but we are trying to reach about 70 percent of that”.

He added that the state government will before the end of the month inaugurate a committee on the establishment of Sports Commission with a view to ensuring that the state regain its lost glory.

“A committee that will work for establishment of Sports Commission will be inaugurated before the end of the month, I have the names of all member already, they are respected members like Felix Owolabi, Ademola Adeshina among others. They will proffer solutions to challenges we are facing in sport across all the games.

“Everyone must sit tight as the state government would no longer condone corruption that has permeate sports in the state anymore”, he added