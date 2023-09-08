Commotion as police tear gas protesting UNILAG students

ARMED policemen, on Wednesday, teargassed protesting students of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, who took to the streets to protest the hike in fees by the management of the institution.

The university recently asked students to pay over N190,000 as against the previous regime of a little over N19,000 as fees.

The policemen, drawn from many formations in Lagos, also took over the gate of the university, preventing the protesting students and others from entering the campus.