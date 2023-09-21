CMPA seeks synergy between anti-graft agencies, journalists

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Centre for Media, Policy and Accountability, CMPA, has called for synergy between anti-graft agencies and journalists.

They made the call at a four-day Round-table event and focus group discussion as part of its Nigeria Anti-Corruption Performance Public Reporting (NAPPR) Project, held on the 29th and 30th of August 19th and 20th of September 2023.

During the series of events (Focus Group Discussion), CMPA brought together past and present heads of anti-corruption agencies, mid-level executives representing the various ACA’s, investigative journalists, civil society organizations (csos) and media organizations to collaboratively shape the creation of a standardized template for anti-corruption reporting in Nigeria.

Funded by the MacArthur Foundation, the NAPPR Project aims to establish a unified reporting template for anti-corruption initiatives, fostering transparency and public engagement.

Key discussions centered on designing a harmonized framework for reporting anti-corruption activities, with the shared goal of enhancing transparency, consistency, and public awareness.

Executive Director of CMPA and project manager, Dr. Suleiman A. Suleiman emphasized the importance of this data collection exercise.

He said, “Our goal was to bridge the gap between Anti-Corruption Agencies’ efforts and public perception by uniting CSOs and media organizations in shaping anti-corruption reporting”.

CMPA is thankful to MacArthur Foundation, for their unwavering commitment to this initiative. Dr Abdulmutalib A. Abubakar, The Director of Research, also reaffirmed the organization’s vision and commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in Nigeria.

Participants, including CSOs, media representatives, governance experts, and stakeholders, engaged in fruitful discussions, sharing best practices and contributing to the creation of a unified reporting mechanism.

CMPA expressed gratitude to all attendees and encourages them to utilize their platforms to disseminate insights and outcomes from the event, contributing to strengthened anti-corruption efforts in Nigeria.